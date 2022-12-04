Furies sexuelles

Not Available

Marie-Madeleine is a shopgirl who, at the persuasion of her lecherous boss, has begun exchanging sexual favors with the store's most affluent clientele. After being fired for refusing one of her customer's advances, she finds solace in a squalid bar, which turns out to be a haven for prostitutes. Deciding to try her hand at the profession once again, but this time on her own terms, Marie is quickly immersed into a world of increasingly debauched and hedonistic experiences which soon threaten to destroy her in body and soul.