Furious Love, sequel to Finger of God, is the story of one man’s journey into some of the darkest spiritual climates on earth to test the limits of God’s love. Watch his discovery and witness God’s response to the demon possessed in Africa, the heroine addicts of Madrid, and witches in Salem, Massachusetts. See this love in relentless pursuit of the persecuted church in India and the oppressed victims of sex trafficking in Thailand. This journey of LOVE will leave you undone and must be experienced to be believed.