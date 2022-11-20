Not Available

Further, TGR’s 2000 feature film, displays spine-chilling accounts of the rowdiest action, with the sport’s most progressive athletes, in the world’s most insane locations. TGR chefs up more visual madness with Candide Thovex throwing d-spin 720’s over a 120 foot gap. Kreitler, Peifer, and Swany going phat in European Alps and BC’s coastal range. Check out Les Trois Phillips breaking ground in the new millennium with never before seen tricks, mad footage from big air comps and terrain parks around the world. Shot in 16mm, further contains the most progressive, multiple angle coverage and state of the art editing in the action / adrenaline sports genre.