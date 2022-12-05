Furtively About Kira

Not Available

In VGIK, she was a student of the workshop of Sergei Gerasimov and Tamara Makarova, and watched Godard's "Last Breath" and thought, nothing more is needed. Everything is already there. But, in the end, without her, without her 22 films, the history of world cinema would be incomplete. In our country, her name has become one of the undisputed geniuses-Tarkovsky, Parajanov, Herman, Sokurov. The brilliant Kira Muratova looks at a person with irony, as if from a distance and from above, as if at a funny puppet theater, but her gaze is full of sympathy. It divides artists into two categories: preachers and gamblers. Of course, he considers himself one of the latter. Chance is her muse. Improvisation is a feature of the method. And what is life but improvisation? In contrast to Rene Clair with his phrase " my film is ready. It remains only to remove it", goes to the set, opening up to life, the game of chance.