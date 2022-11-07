Not Available

Futari

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Galuk Premium

Chizuko and Mika are sisters who get along very well, and have a good relationship, but one day Chizuko dies unexpectedly in an accident. Mika always feels undermined for not living up to her sisters achievements until one day the ghost of her sister appears again. And by the encouragement of Chizuko, she overcomes various difficulties in her life.

Cast

Tomoko NakajimaChizuko Kitao
Yuri NakaeMariko Maeno
Kazuko YoshiyukiMariko's mother
Naoto TakenakaPsychiatrist
BengaruMako's father
Yoshitaka ZushiStrange guy

