Fútbol de alterne

Not Available

The story based on an idea by Antón Reixa and inspired by a real case, describes the adventures of a modest football team that, due to various ups and downs, has been sponsored by a girls club. What follows, is the imaginable scandal on the part of the traditional sector of the town, and the subsequent reaction of "living forces." The three main ingredients of this comedy are soccer, with a constant presence in our lives, prostitution and other activities condemned by established morality, and love.