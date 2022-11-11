Futur par Starck

Not Available

Since the birth of the solar system 4.5 billion years ago, mutations of all kinds led to another, without ever stopping. Yet we are only half of our history, the implosion of the sun being provided in 4 billion years. What we look like by then? A man "increased" or "serviceable to infinity"? What new changes should we expect? What problems does this pose it in terms of law and ethics? How will we adapt to climate change and the crisis of fossil fuels? What habitat, what food will be available? What agriculture and what business model can be considered? Will we be forced to live on other planets?