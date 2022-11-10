Futurama: Into the Wild Green Yonder

Leela becomes an outlaw when she and a group of ecologically-minded feminists attempt to save an asteroid of primitive life forms and the Violet Dwarf star from being destroyed, while Fry joins a secret society and attempts to stop a mysterious species known as the "Dark Ones" from destroying all life in the universe.
|Billy West
|Philip J. Fry / Dr. Zoidberg / Prof. Hubert J. Farnsworth (voice)
|Katey Sagal
|Turanga Leela (voice)
|John DiMaggio
|Bender (voice)
|Lauren Tom
|Amy Wong (voice)
|Phil LaMarr
|Hermes Conrad (voice)
|Maurice LaMarche
|Kif Kroker (voice)
