Not Available

Futurama: Into the Wild Green Yonder

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

The Curiosity Company

Leela becomes an outlaw when she and a group of ecologically-minded feminists attempt to save an asteroid of primitive life forms and the Violet Dwarf star from being destroyed, while Fry joins a secret society and attempts to stop a mysterious species known as the "Dark Ones" from destroying all life in the universe.

Cast

Billy WestPhilip J. Fry / Dr. Zoidberg / Prof. Hubert J. Farnsworth (voice)
Katey SagalTuranga Leela (voice)
John DiMaggioBender (voice)
Lauren TomAmy Wong (voice)
Phil LaMarrHermes Conrad (voice)
Maurice LaMarcheKif Kroker (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images