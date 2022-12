Not Available

Short film and live concert "Future Blues" by Katsu Nagaishi with music by Yoko Kanno and The Seatbelts. First part of the DVD contains the live action film "Future Blues" with the same music as used in the Cowboy Bebop: Knockin' on Heaven's Door. The second part contains a live concert for Yoko Kanno and the Seatbelts performing the tracks from Future Blues/Cowboy Bebop movies. Contains clips from live performances of The Seatbelts during their Earth Girls Are Easy tour.