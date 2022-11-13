Future Darkly: The Complete Second Season

Not Available

From acclaimed director Bree Mills comes Future Darkly, the refreshingly bleak sci-fi anthology series that delves into the impact of societys twin obsessions with sex and technology. Humankind is fast approaching a future where everyday sex is no longer enough, weve turned to virtual pleasures to live out our most extreme desires. Future Darkly takes our fear of being alone and not in control, and follows it to its logical but devastating conclusion. Each standalone episode, an exhilarating dose of dark science fiction, explores how our addictions to sex and technology can warp even the most virginal of people, turning them into perverts that will drive themselves to ruin to get what they want.