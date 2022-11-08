Not Available

In this immersive VR film, the audience steps into a time-warping dream bubble as four young Aboriginal Australians guide the viewers into their futures. Be ready for an intergalactic adventure. Future Dreaming, inspired by the ancient Australian Aboriginal practice of Dreamtime, began with a question: "What does your future look like… one week from now?… five years from now?… 20?” Ali Lockyer, Maverick Eaton, Nelson, and Maxie Coppin collaborated with VR artist Sutu to design Future Dreaming. They employed motion capture technology to animate their avatars, telling their story and bringing visitors through their creation.