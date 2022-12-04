Future Foods revolves around the making of plastic food at the workshops of Replica LTD, one of the few UK based companies that still manufactures props for films, advertisements and displays. The perception of food, its appealingness and palatability through a constructed image, come into play when observing these hand-crafted manufacturing processes through a camera. A phone conversation with the CEO of a Finnish future foods' start-up introduces us to a cutting edge technology consisting of the production of a new protein generated from water, electricity and CO2 captured from the air. "Solein" is a new technology that speculates with a near future without agriculture and land use effects.
