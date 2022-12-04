Not Available

Future Foods​ revolves around the making of plastic food at the workshops of Replica LTD,​ one of the few UK based companies that still manufactures props for films, advertisements and displays. The perception of food, its appealingness and palatability through a constructed image, come into play when observing these hand-crafted manufacturing processes through a camera. A phone conversation with the CEO of a Finnish future foods' start-up ​ introduces us to a cutting edge technology consisting of the production of a new protein generated from water, electricity and CO​2 ​captured from the air. "Solein" is a new technology that speculates with a near future without agriculture and land use effects.