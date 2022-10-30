Future Nature - Element Skateboards

Not Available

Element proudly presents FUTURE NATURE, a visual exploration of skateboarders in their natural environments. Around the world, two major species co-exist together. They are Amateurus and Professionalli, or better known as the amateur and professional skateboarder. FUTURE NATURE focuses on Amateurus, documenting the extravagant behaviors of Nick Garcia, Julian Davidson, Evan Smith, Boo Johnson and introducing the unknown Madars Apse, Trent McClung, Nassim Guammaz, and more.