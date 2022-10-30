Not Available

Over the past 20 years we have seen a growing realization that the current model for society and culture is unsustainable. We have been living beyond our means... A character driven documentary following individuals that strive to change the world of consumerism, a system of credit and debt that the Icelandic economy was built upon for the past 10 years or more. Focusing on sustainable developments in nature, organic farming, business, innovation and renewable energy - filled with positivity and emotion as we are taken on a story of struggle, determination and most importantly...hope. 'Future of Hope' takes you on a journey from the history to the present and even into the future of a new and sustainable Iceland...