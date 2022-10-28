Future Road

Not Available

When Ulrik is 33 years old, his mother suddenly passes away after a failed knee surgery and his world collapses. His father starts spending money he does not have, seeks out hookers and ends up hugely in debt and therefore loses Ulrik's childhood home. Ulrik desperately crosses the lines of decency and politeness as he tries to prevent his father from going on date sites and sending money to fictional women in need. How much can a son stand before he ends up as his own dad's dad? And - what is it Ulrik is so afraid of?