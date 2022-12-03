Future – World – EXV

Not Available

“Film & Photographic Cosmic Travellers such as Wilfred Ukpong call forth non-prescriptive, non-linear readings of the past, and demand that the kaleidoscopic condition of personal, cultural and national memory is forged into new and different jazz-like rhythmic formations. Ukpong’s visual world is a place of no one direction, no solid state, as in the realm of African Cosmologies, political memory functions and agitates within personal and political space, positioning both the audience and the maker not as subjects fixed in any given moment, but as active time-bending agents continuously engaged across different spaces, temporalities and universes.” (Mark Sealy, ABP)