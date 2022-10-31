Fuuin Eizou 3 - Hai Tunnel no Noroi

Not Available

Lady in Red: At a University a loaner camera is left behind in a bag, a tape still in it. The tape was recorded at an abandoned house, where a lady in a red roams. Voyeur: During the examination of a "car sex" tape, strange events occur. Special Cleaning: This hidden camera video was the site of "a special cleaning". In the apartment littered with trash, the camera captured mummified remains. Voodoo Ruins: During the planning of a variety show on spirit photography, the psychic of the show dies a mysterious death when he suffers hematemesis after talking on the phone with an applicant. Cursed Tunnel: Two idols visit an abandoned tunnel for a ghost show. Rumour has it that when you sound the horn three times inside the tunnel, "something" will happen...