Fuuin Eizou 4 - Inugami no Juhou

Price of Love: While recording a video-message for his wife to be, that is to be screened at the wedding reception, "something" is thrown off the roof. Kagome Kagome: A TV program attempts to validate an urban legend video surrounding the game Kagome Kagome that only appears on search results at 3:33 Model Trains: This video was submitted by someone who claims that it reflects his brother who he lost at a young age, and who used to play with model trains Suicide Briquettes: Voyeur video that was intended for "mass suicide briquette" enthusiasts. However the author of the video subsequently committed suicide, under mysterious circumstances. Dog's Law: At an AV audition, where the women are forced to undergo the screening in their underwear, the director gets more than he bargained for..