Fuuin Eizou 6 - Noroi no Power Spot

Not Available

Exorcism: A small pinhole camera built into a pair of glasses, secretly records an incredible act unfolding at a religious group. Seaside Woman: This incident occured to a group of male students who were filming women in swimsuits at the beach. But something mysterious was recorded on video. Infidelity Investigation: A husband requests a detective agency to investigate his wife's possible infidelity. The detective breaks into their apartment to attempt to catch her in the act. Pathfinder: A group of young men test their courage at a haunted place of a beheading. On the way back two of them died in a motorbike accident. Cursed Power Spot: While shooting a DVD on "Power Spots" the actress discovers a strange bone in a woodenbox inside a cave.