Fuuin Eizou 7 - Rentan Jisatsu no Onna

Briquette Suicide Woman: The mysterious woman who previously appeared in the "Briquette Suicide" segment in "Sealed Videos 4", re-emerges. Scratches: A group of female college students frolic at a condominium resort in the mountains, when one of them feels a strong presence of a child. Puppet Master: An experimental video by a pyschic club, that had been sent to a TV station, documenting the spiritual possession of a doll. Spirit of the Theather: During the rehearsals of a theather group, inexplicable things are recorded on video. Pen-pals: An envelope arrives from a childhood pen-pal, an exchange that ended 10 years ago.