Fuuin Eizou 8 - Jishou Joou

Redial: Out of curiosity, a student picked up a discarded cellphone. Left on the phone mere one number and a single video. Past Life Therapy: An experimental PLT video made for a local TV-station. The video was shelved after shocking incidents occured a few days later. Devil Tube: A video that become sparked a hot topic on the BBS. Those who see the full video, will surely be met with an "unexpected death". Karaoke: Posted by a group of high school girls. While having a good time at a karaoke bar, they capture something rather mysterious. Queen of Self-Mutilation: This video was immediately removed from the video sites.