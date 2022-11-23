Not Available

Fuunji Oda Nobunaga

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Toei Company, Ltd.

    Oda Nobunaga (1534–1582) was a major daimyo during the Warring State period of Japanese history. He was the second son of Oda Nobuhide, a deputy military governor with land holdings in Owari province. Nobunaga lived a life of continuous military conquest, eventually conquering a third of Japanese daimyo before his death in 1582. Telling the story of his rise to prominence as he leads an army of 4,000 men against the 40,000 troops of Lord Imagawa Yoshimoto to prevent the arrogant daimyo from crushing the Oda clan and taking control of the entire nation. From a newly restored anamorpic widescreen print, this is the ultimate warlord movie.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images