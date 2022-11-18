Fuxing dao

Not Available

"Happy Go Lucky" seeks to tackle the issue of gambling in a light-hearted yet touching manner. Hardcore gambler, Hock Lee Poh (Richard Low) is an ardent believer of Feng Shui, but is always down on his luck. His eldest daughter Donna (Patricia Mok), though petty and calculative, spends all her time and money on lavish nightlife and hunky social escorts - till she loses everything in the end. Fu Xin (Fann Wong), Poh's illegitimate second daughter is born at an extremely inauspicious hour and thus labeled as the "jinx" of the family. However, Fu Xin actually is a surreptitious 'Lucky Star' who always manages to turn unfavourable conditions into favourable ones. Fu Xin sacrifices a lot for the family. And in a twist of fate and luck, she unexpectedly helps Poh to win a hefty sum of money. Meanwhile, Poh and Donna find themselves stranded along the streets of Cambodia in a failed attempt to recoup their losses at the gambling tables.