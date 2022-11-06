Not Available

Fuzzy the Hero

  • Comedy
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Mundial Film

Shosena, a clever bank robber, is associated with "Jaguar" to take a big hit. They think the town where the bank owned dock Koven, a man who has against all the farmers of the place. His only son, George, is in love with the daughter of Rush, his most angry enemy. And ... coincidentally, Shosena and "Jaguar" to justify their stay in the village, get to work for him.

Cast

Eduardo FajardoCogan
Roberto CamardielFuzzy
Ágata LysIngrid Cogan
Mirko Ellis
John BarthaSheriff
Anthony SteffenShoshena

View Full Cast >

Images