Not Available

Jon Vincent and Joey Stefano check into one of the hottest guest houses in the tropics. Joey says he is going out to the pool while Jon stays in the room, instead Joey goes to the desk and signs the guest book as "FUCK ME". Steve Kreig is taken aback but Joey soon grabs the big blond and is sucking on his big rod. Steve rims Joey's ass at his urgings of 'eat me.' Joey is soon begging Steve to fuck him but Steve first loosens him up with a dildo, which he keeps in his desk for just such an occasion, before he rams his dick into the little sex dog's hot ass.