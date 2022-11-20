Not Available

Environmentalists Brad Benton and Joe Foster are feeling overworked and under-appreciated when Falcon Exclusive Josh Weston announces that they're off to Northern California to stop a logging operation encroaching on the territory of the rare black falcon. Head lumberjack Clay Maverick and fellow lumberman Justin Dragon, Jack Ryan, Clay Maverick, Trey Rexx, Ross Stuart, Leo Bramm and Paul Johnson will do anything it takes to put these idealistic tree-huggers in their proper place...kneeling down before hard lumber.