Not Available

The road to true love has many distractions. Join Falcon Exclusive Josh Weston as he finds out the value of true love over just being ?t?osh leaves the love of his life, Falcon Exclusive Gus Mattox, for financial security with his sugar daddy Falcon Newcomer Kent Larson. But is that enough? Is it too late to go back? Is there a happy ending to this tale?Joining them in this tale of ex-lovers, sugar daddies, and other sexy strangers are Falcon Exclusives Bobby Williams and Dean Monroe, Falcon favorites Jeremy Jordan, Leo Bramm, Chad Hunt, and Falcon Newcomer Ben Damon. Kept lets you experience the passion of sex between lovers, as well as the raw sexual energy of sex between hot guys just out for some fun. Sometimes hard bodies and hard sex are all that we want; other times we really want someone to have the key to our hearts. Find out which will win...