Remember High School and the feeling of wanting so earnestly to be involved in something bigger? Remember the various clubs, groups and political organizations that were available for you to join so easily that it lost its luster when anyone could join? It was the groups who carefully selected their members that were the most popular. Ivy League is just that: an invite only group where only carefully selected men of impressive talents are able to join. Check and see who has a membership and you'll know why they were chosen to belong to this prestigious league.