Φωναζει ο κλεφτης

An extremelly honest man, Timoleon Lambrou (Dinos Iliopoulos), who has lost his job many times due to his honesty finds a wallet full of cash and a letter from the USA that belongs to a military General who is the president o a large public organisation and decides to return it. The General's wife though, Lia (Rena Vlahopoulou), covers for her brother (Andreas Douzos) who has embezzled from her husband's organisation and the letter proves the lies and embezzlements. Finally, Lia gets hold of the letter despite the honest man's objections but the General, decides to hire him due to his honesty. There, he discovers the embezzlements and when he tells everything to the General, his wife and her brother try to prove that he is crazy, a crook, a communist and anti-systemic, things that usually make the General furious. The honest man is imprisoned but in the end Lia decides to come forth with the truth.