في المنتصف

Not Available

In 2015, when Houthis attacked the South of Yemen to expand their dominance, many Adenis left their education and work to defend their city. Later, with the collapse of the economy, many Adani young graduates were not able to find jobs in their fields or anywhere else. Becoming part of the armed forces was the only option to survive. Ali is one of many young men who just like their city, were promised many things but ended up with nothing. Stuck in the daily routine at checkpoints, he needs to hustle to provide for himself and his family. He does not want to be a soldier anymore, but what other options does he have.