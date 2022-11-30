فيها الملح والسكر أو مبغاتش تموت

Not Available

The events of the first part of the film take place in the Casablanca business capital, and it tells about a smart young man from a modest family named Najeeb who is married to a rich girl but suffers from the bullying of his mother-in-law over him despite her illness with high blood pressure and diabetes and despite granting him the position of director of the company that owns, so he tries to get rid of her bullying in various ways. He wished that the disease would affect her and make her die in order to get rid of her bullying and the great horror that it creates for him. However, problems accompany him whenever he wants to, and the most important of these problems is his relationship with his neighbor, whom he falls in love with and becomes his lover.