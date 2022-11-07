Fylakes Anilikon

Not Available

A bunch of restless teenagers are constantly trying to find ways to break free from poverty. All day they hang around discos and cafeterias and talking about motorcycles, women, society, etc. Only a few of them have jobs while some others are students. One day they decide to rob a wealthy man since this seems to be their last chance to get their hands on a decent amount of cash. Everything goes fine until they come across another bunch of punks and start fightibg in the streets. All of them get busted and that's when the nightmare starts... They are taken to the prison of Korydalos where they are constantly beaten and tortured by a sadistic warden who calls himself "God" (played by the ultimate god, Nikos Tsachiridis who seems to enjoy this kind of role...). The film goes on showing the filth that they face.