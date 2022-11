Not Available

Solely in black and white watercolors, the OVA follows a woman who awakes in a deserted town with no memories and no clothing. The story continues to show how she regains these memories of who she was and her mission in the town with the help of a voice that speaks directly to her thoughts via her earring. Her name is Agarta, the Devourer of Dragons, and her mission is to destroy the dragons that plague the consciousness of humans in return for her own long past memories.