G'Day is basically a tourist film that seems made to cash in on the 'Crocadile Dundee craze. The movie is bookend-ed with short commentary by Linda Kozlowski and then the rest is narrated by an Australian 'mate. In all, the movie is viewed for its background and scenery of Australia. If you don't care much about that country, you probably won't like the movie. Otherwise, it is decent and if it was not a tad dated it would/should get a higher rating.