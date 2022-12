Not Available

Godspeed You! Black Emperor invites fans to a visual album event, presenting its concert film projections in an official capacity for the first time in the band’s 25-year history. GY!BE filmmakers/projectionists Karl Lemieux & Philippe Leonard set up their six 16mm analog projectors in an empty Cinema Imperial in Montréal, spooling dozens of film loops & short reels for a hallmark Godspeed concert experience, set to the band’s new recording