G.I. Blues

1960

In Frankfurt, the G.I. Tulsa McLean (Elvis Presley) bets all the money his friends Cookie (Robert Ivers) and Rick (James Douglas) and he are saving to buy a night-club of their own in USA that his mate Dynamite will seduce and spend a night with the untouchable cabaret dancer Lili (Juliet Prowse). When Dynamite is transferred to Alaska, Tulsa has to replace him in the bet.