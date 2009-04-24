2009

G.I. Joe: Resolute

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 24th, 2009

Studio

Not Available

G.I. JOE is a highly trained, classified special operations unit composed of men and women from around the globe. G.I. JOE: RESOLUTE, the raging battle between G.I. JOE and COBRA has never been more intense. Every life is at stake… and even the good guys can die. This is no game. Your favorite G.I. JOE characters are back… but this time, no one is safe.

Cast

Eric BauzaStorm Shadow / Destro / Tunnel Rat / Cobra Soldier (voice)
Grey GriffinScarlett / Cover Girl / Dial Tone / Baroness (voice)
Charlie AdlerCobra Commander / Stalker / Flint / Gung-Ho / The Hard Master / Cop (voice)
Steven BlumDuke / Roadblock / Doc / Wild Bill / Technician / Ripcord / Zartan / Operator (voice)

