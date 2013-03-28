2013

A follow-up to the 2009 release of "G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra," which grossed over $300 million worldwide, Paramount Pictures, MGM and Skydance Productions, in association with Hasbro, commenced the di Bonaventura production of "G.I. Joe: Retaliation."In this sequel, the G.I. Joes are not only fighting their mortal enemy Cobra; they are forced to contend with threats from within the government that jeopardize their very existence. The film stars D.J. Cotrona, Byung-hun Lee, Adrianne Palicki, Ray Park, Jonathan Pryce, Ray Stevenson, Channing Tatum with Bruce Willis and Dwayne Johnson. Directed by Jon M. Chu, and produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Brian Goldner, from a screenplay by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick based on Hasbro's G.I. Joe characters.