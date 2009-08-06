G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

From the Egyptian desert to deep below the polar ice caps, the elite G.I. JOE team uses the latest in next-generation spy and military equipment to fight the corrupt arms dealer Destro and the growing threat of the mysterious Cobra organization to prevent them from plunging the world into chaos.
|Dennis Quaid
|General Hawk
|Channing Tatum
|Duke
|Marlon Wayans
|Ripcord
|Sienna Miller
|Ana Lewis / Baroness
|Joseph Gordon-Levitt
|The Doctor / Rex
|Saïd Taghmaoui
|Breaker
