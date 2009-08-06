2009

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 6th, 2009

Studio

Paramount

From the Egyptian desert to deep below the polar ice caps, the elite G.I. JOE team uses the latest in next-generation spy and military equipment to fight the corrupt arms dealer Destro and the growing threat of the mysterious Cobra organization to prevent them from plunging the world into chaos.

Cast

Dennis QuaidGeneral Hawk
Channing TatumDuke
Marlon WayansRipcord
Sienna MillerAna Lewis / Baroness
Joseph Gordon-LevittThe Doctor / Rex
Saïd TaghmaouiBreaker

