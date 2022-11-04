1946

G.I. Wanna Go Home

  • Comedy

September 4th, 1946

Columbia Pictures

The stooges are discharged from the army and go to see their fiancée, but find they have been dispossessed and the wedding is off until they find a home. The boys have trouble finding a vacant apartment so they set up housekeeping in a vacant lot. Their housing problems seem to be solved until a farmer destroys their new home with a tractor. The stooges then build a house of their own, but the girls aren't impressed with the one room mansion and walk out on them.

Curly HowardCurly
Doris HouckBessie
Ethelreda LeopoldJessie
Moe Howard
Larry Fine

