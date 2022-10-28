G - Lost in Frankfurt

Not Available

Kris cant land a job in Warsaw and is now trying his luck in Frankfurt, where he ends up in a design underwear store for men. After some initial difficulties he explores the foreign city in which he must now find his way around. When he gets to know Damiano at the shop, a young extremely attractive guy who wants to show him Frankfurt, he accepts the offer gladly. After tentative touches and intense eye contact a passionate affair ensues within one day. G is a small study on the excitement a new life can bring. The film talks about the many levels of sensing and experiencing the complexity of the big city with its electronic music, clubs and the licentious sex between men under the influence of the fashionable drug G (GBL). Trying to find the very essence of life and love without ever getting enough of each, and the sneaking onset of disillusionment.