Not Available

A young ad executive's life has been turned upside down when a vicious client ruins his three billion yen project. Through his chance meeting with the disgruntled daughter of his enemy, he plans a vengeance scheme. The young woman agrees to play the victim of his bogus kidnapping. The movie is based on the novel Geimu No Na Wa Yuukai ('The name of the game is kidnapping') by popular mystery novelist Keigo Higashino.