G'mor Evian!

  • Drama
  • Family
  • Music

"Good Morning Everyone!" revolves around a family involved in the punk music scene. Aki (Kumiko Aso) is a former guitarist for a punk band. She became pregnant and gave birth to a daughter named Hatsuki (Ayaka Miyoshi). The mother and daughter live together happily, but they do have different personalities. A man named Yagu (Yo Oizumi]) then enters their life. He is an ex-member of the punk band that Aki played with. Yagu has feelings for Aki.

Kumiko AsouAki
Yo OizumiYagu
Eiko Koike
Anna Tsuchiya
Muga Tsukaji
NonTomo

