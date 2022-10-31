G-Spotting

Not Available

This fun and witty documentary feature seeks to answer the decades-old question of whether the G-spot (named after German gynecologist Ernest Grafenberg) is a myth or reality. The film also tackles the question of its location within the female genitalia. Sparked by a study written by Andrea Burri (King’s College, London) in which she denounces the physical existence of a G-spot, narrator Ségolène Hanotaux sets out to interview numerous authors, citizens, subject experts, geneticists, and therapists about the subject matter thus sparking a renewed interest in this debatable arena.