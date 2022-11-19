G String Vampire

Not Available

Sexy Janet Turner is a special agent for The Midnight Syndicate, an ancient organization dedicated to destroying vampires. She's been sent undercover to Miami to locate and eliminate a vampire infiltration in a sizzling South Beach strip club. But it's worse than she thought. Countess Dracula herself has already seduced two of the dancers, biting and sucking them into the world of the undead and she's not done. Outmatched, Turner runs, taking refuge in the home of sultry Helen Wells. Turner and Helen become passionate lovers, exploring each other until Turner's boss, Deputy Chief Jenkins arrives. But something's wrong. Instead of bringing Turner in, Jenkins seduces her in the shower and gives her quite a "love bite" in the process.