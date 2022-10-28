G4m3rs: A Documentary

Not Available

Counter-Strike, a revolutionary modification of Sierra Entertainment's Half-Life, has brought gamers together from all over the world like no other game. G4M3RS, a feature-length documentary, will tell the story of the lives affected by this game – those of the creators, the players, and the modders of today and tomorrow. The documentary showcases the action at the Summer 2002 Cyberathlete Professional League Championship Event, featuring top gaming clans from Brazil, Norway, Sweden, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Also featured will be Second 2 None (s2n), a California-based clan struggling to make a name for themselves in online competition and the local LAN scenes of Davis and San Jose. Featured interviews include Counter-Strike creator Jess Cliffe, Gamespot executive editor Greg Kasavin, and Angel Munoz, founder and president of the Cyberathlete Professional League.