Gong-cheol cares for his new wife Eun-mi who cannot walk after a terrible accident. Enter the sexy maid Young-joo who comforts Gong-cheol who is tired of caring for Eun-mi. The two grow closer at home and Eun-mi witnesses it. Young-eun sees that Eun-mi is sad and cold and says something Eun-mi can't quite understand. Then, Eun-mi recalls the shocking past and her accident that had been surpressed in her memory.