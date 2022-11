Not Available

Alan Wong is a Hong Kong youth who is bent to climb up the social ladder. With the help of a foreign businessman's mistress and mixed ethnicity woman Erica, he joins a real estate company and he knows how to grasp on to opportunities and gets into high position. Later he meets Cheung Ting Ting, a Mainland Chinese girl who illegally came to Hong Kong and sees her pities her and also falls in love in her.