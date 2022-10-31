Not Available

Gaalipata

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Three friends, Ganesh (Ganesh), Diganth (Diganth) and Kitty (Rajesh Krishnan) come to Mugilupete. Ganesh falls in love with Sowmya (Daisy Bopanna), a widow, staying with her in-laws Kodandaram (Anant Nag) and Padma (Padmaja Rao) while Diganth and Kitty fall for Kodandaram's daughters Radha (Neethoo) and Pavani (Bhavana Rao) respectively. While Diganth-Radha and Kitty-Pavani get the green signal for marriage, Sowmya is hesitant to accept Ganesh as her life partner. The director shows how Ganesh wins her heart in a unique way.

Cast

Ganesh BalGanesh

