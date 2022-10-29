Gaalipatam

Not Available

Karthik (Aadi) is married to Swathi (Erica J Fernandes) and both of them are unhappy. Karthik has a lover (Kristina Akheeva) before marriage with whom he has differences which results in him marrying Swathi. Swathi doesn’t believe in marriage, hence she rejects a guy (Rahul Ravindran) before marriage. Karthik and Swathi make a decision to part their ways amicably as the official divorce might take an year. The rest of the story is all about whether they follow their heart or continue their marriage of convenience.